High Court overturns developer's exemption from £466K CIL late payment surcharge

The High Court has overturned an inspector's decision and ordered a developer to pay nearly £466,000 in community infrastructure levy (CIL) late payment surcharges, after a judge rejected the argument that a council's issuing of a revised demand notice rendered previous demand notices "irrelevant" and therefore wiped out any prior surcharge liabilities.

by Court reporter