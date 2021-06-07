High Court overturns developer's exemption from £466K CIL late payment surcharge

The High Court has overturned an inspector's decision and ordered a developer to pay nearly £466,000 in community infrastructure levy (CIL) late payment surcharges, after a judge rejected the argument that a council's issuing of a revised demand notice rendered previous demand notices "irrelevant" and therefore wiped out any prior surcharge liabilities.

