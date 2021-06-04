Homes England withdraws 3,000-home Chalgrove Airfield application following CAA objections

The government's housing agency has withdrawn its planning application for the 3,000-home redevelopment of an Oxfordshire airfield and said it will prepare revised plans to take account of objections from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which claimed the site “cannot accommodate” both a housing development and the continued operation of a manufacturing firm.

by Ellie Kahn
Chalgrove Airfield (Pic: Geograph.org, by Des Blenkinsopp, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)
