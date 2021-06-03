How a government watchdog finding fault with one authority's population projections could spark widespread objections to local plans

A government regulator has identified errors in official population projections for a West Midlands city. Though the impact in the city itself is likely to be limited, say experts, the news is likely to embolden campaigners and disgruntled councillors to challenge greenfield housing allocations across England, particularly in and around cities with large student populations.

by David Blackman