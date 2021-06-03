The challenges raised by the impending introduction of First Homes
Revised planning policies requiring a new form of affordable housing come into force at the end of this month. Local authority groups are worried that the new First Homes transitional arrangements could cause plan-making and decision-making delays, while some developer bodies suggest that applicants will seek to get their proposals determined before the requirement kicks in.
