Housing consent quashed by High Court after council's "inexplicable" omission of key documents from planning committee reports

A permission for new homes has been quashed by the High Court after a judge found that objectors were "obviously prejudiced" by a Hampshire council's omission of key documents relating to the application from the planning committee report pack and its "unfair" decision not to defer the meeting.

by Court reporter
London's Royal Courts of Justice
London's Royal Courts of Justice

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.