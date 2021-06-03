Appeal Court dismisses challenge to 979-home Elephant and Castle regeneration scheme

The Court of Appeal has dismissed a challenge to the permission granted for the redevelopment of south London's Elephant and Castle shopping centre to provide almost 1,000 new homes, after finding that planning officers were not obliged to take the application back to the planning committee once the section 106 agreement had been drafted.

by David Dewar
A visualisation of plans for the regeneration of Elephant and Castle. Pic: Delancey
A visualisation of plans for the regeneration of Elephant and Castle. Pic: Delancey

