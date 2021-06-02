How the government's own agenda is driving it towards strategic planning solutions, by Catriona Riddell

The government has shelved its proposals to give the West Yorkshire mayor cross-boundary planning powers, and the Queen's Speech was silent about strategic planning altogether. But its rail white paper, and forthcoming Environment Bill and levelling up white paper, seem likely to require larger-than-local-authority level planning.

by Catriona Riddell

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.