How the government's own agenda is driving it towards strategic planning solutions, by Catriona Riddell
The government has shelved its proposals to give the West Yorkshire mayor cross-boundary planning powers, and the Queen's Speech was silent about strategic planning altogether. But its rail white paper, and forthcoming Environment Bill and levelling up white paper, seem likely to require larger-than-local-authority level planning.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.