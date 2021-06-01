Self-build in open countryside unacceptable despite unmet demand
Six plots for self and custom build dwellings were refused in open countryside outside a village in Oxfordshire by an inspector who held the harm arising from the inappropriate location of the site and adverse impacts on the scenic beauty of the surrounding outstanding area of natural beauty would outweigh the social benefits from this type of housing.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.