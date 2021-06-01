Taller building found acceptable next to shorter civic landmark

A mixed-use tall building redevelopment scheme has been approved in south-west London, with no adverse impact on the character and appearance of the locality, no harm to the living conditions for future occupiers in terms of outside space and no harm to the housing mix in the area in accordance with the development plan as a whole. The proposal included purpose-built shared living accommodation above shared office space, a drinking establishment and flexible commercial uses.

