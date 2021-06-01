Shropshire council suspends plan review over government's 'complete overhaul' of planning system
A Shropshire council has become the latest council to delay the preparation of its local plan, after announcing that it had paused the next stage of reviewing its development strategy pending “further clarity” from the government over its proposals to “completely overhaul” the planning system.
