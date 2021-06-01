Shropshire council suspends plan review over government's 'complete overhaul' of planning system

A Shropshire council has become the latest council to delay the preparation of its local plan, after announcing that it had paused the next stage of reviewing its development strategy pending “further clarity” from the government over its proposals to “completely overhaul” the planning system.

by Ellie Kahn
The Wrekin hill in east Shropshire and part of Telford town (Pic: Getty)
The Wrekin hill in east Shropshire and part of Telford town (Pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.