Control of Advertisements (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021

These regulations included provision that where a flagstaff displays two Schedule 1 flags, one of which is the Union flag, the Union flag must be flown in a superior position to the other flag. Regulation 4 provides for the omission of the flag of the European Union from the list of flags mentioned in Class H in Schedule 1 and Regulation 5 amends the list of flags set out in Class 7 of Schedule 3 to provide for the inclusion of a flag bearing the device of the NHS.