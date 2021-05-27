The implications of the housing secretary's Twitter announcement of a heritage policy review
The housing secretary announced via social media a review of heritage policy in the wake of a fellow minister's approval of the redevelopment of a historic bell foundry. Some observers worry that the move undermines confidence in the government's decision-making and suggest that any review is likely to examine how heritage harm is assessed.
