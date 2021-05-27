Why observers doubt that ministers will follow up on their threats to penalise developers who are slow to build out permissions
The housing secretary recently announced that the government is considering sanctions for permissions that are not developed quickly enough. Observers are sceptical that the government will actually implement such measures, suggesting that the proclamation was aimed to alleviate Conservative Party worries about forthcoming planning changes and pointing out that any levies would be difficult to implement.
