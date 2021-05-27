Green light for 800-home south east London scheme involving relocation of 145 businesses

A 23-storey 800-home regeneration scheme in south east London, which would involve the relocation of almost 150 businesses and the demolition of 24 homes, has been granted consent after officers found that the mitigation measures would be “sufficient and reasonable” and its heritage impacts would be “outweighed” by the “significant public benefits”.

by Ellie Kahn