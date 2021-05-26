Six reasons to enter the British Homes Awards

Winning an industry award isn’t just about standing on a podium, raising a trophy and celebrating with your colleagues. The exposure you get from showcasing your company’s work and being recognised by industry peers opens up new business opportunities that can be enjoyed for years to come. The British Homes Awards 2021 will celebrate exceptional design across 23 categories, including Home of the Year, Best Interior Design and Best Community Living. Here’s six reasons why you should reach for a top award this year.

1. Media exposure

Even being nominated for an award can raise your company profile and make people more aware of your work. British Homes Award winners will be reported on across websites including World Architecture News, World Interior News and Planning, as well as other media channels in the national press. It’s also the perfect sharable news to promote on your own social media channels.

2. Gain new business

Winners shouldn’t be shy to shout about their success. Promoting your award in marketing material can give you instant credibility and set you apart from competitors. This not only cements existing client relationships but also helps establish new contacts by showcasing the value and quality of your work.

3. Future collaborators

There’s no better feeling than getting a pat on the back from your peers. The British Homes Awards are judged by a panel of esteemed judges from the building and design industries – an awards entry is the perfect way to introduce your work to them and opens up opportunities for networking and collaboration.

4. Celebrate together

Looking back on your achievements and recognising all the staff behind your success is the perfect team-building exercise, so be sure to involve colleagues in the entry process. If your company is nominated or goes on to win an award, it’s an incredible morale boost for everyone, plus a great excuse for a party.



5. Attract top talent

Talented people are attracted to success and look for companies with an industry-leading reputation. Being able to say that you are an award-winning company will help you recruit and retain the best in the business.

6. Time to reflect

Entering The British Homes Awards offers an unparalleled opportunity to look inside your industry: to see the other great work that is out there, compare yourself to your peers and move forward with new purpose and inspiration.