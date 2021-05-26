New First Homes planning guidance says councils are 'encouraged' to prioritise key workers

Councils are "encouraged" to prioritise key workers when establishing locally set eligibility tests for the government's new discounted First Homes, and authorities will be able to adjust the price cap on the initial sale of a First Home under certain circumstances, new planning guidance has revealed.

by Michael Donnelly
New homes: First Homes to be introduced at the end of June (Pic: Getty)
New homes: First Homes to be introduced at the end of June (Pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.