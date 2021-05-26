New First Homes planning guidance says councils are 'encouraged' to prioritise key workers
Councils are "encouraged" to prioritise key workers when establishing locally set eligibility tests for the government's new discounted First Homes, and authorities will be able to adjust the price cap on the initial sale of a First Home under certain circumstances, new planning guidance has revealed.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.