Corporate party marquee allowed in green belt despite harms
Permanent permission has been granted for the use of a car park for a corporate Christmas party marquee and parking for a limited period each year in the Hertfordshire green belt, with the public environmental benefits outweighing the limited harm to the openness of the green belt and the less than substantial harm to the significance of a nearby listed building.
