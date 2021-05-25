Pincher confirms First Homes planning policy changes from end of June
Planning policy changes requiring councils and applicants to take account of a new form of affordable housing for first-time buyers will come into effect from the end of next month, the housing minister has announced, though transitional arrangements will allow a further six months' grace for draft plans and sites with full and outline permission.
