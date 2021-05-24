Government tables Environment Bill amendments to ‘refocus’ habitats regulations

The government has tabled amendments to its Environment Bill to “re-focus the habitats regulations to our domestic priorities”, including new secretary of state powers to amend the existing EU regulations and a commitment that ministers will only make changes “if satisfied” that they will not reduce the level of environmental protection provided by the current regulations.

by Michael Donnelly
Environment secretary George Eustice (pic: Getty)
Environment secretary George Eustice (pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.