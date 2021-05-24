Government tables Environment Bill amendments to ‘refocus’ habitats regulations
The government has tabled amendments to its Environment Bill to “re-focus the habitats regulations to our domestic priorities”, including new secretary of state powers to amend the existing EU regulations and a commitment that ministers will only make changes “if satisfied” that they will not reduce the level of environmental protection provided by the current regulations.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.