Liverpool Council accepts city's planning shortcomings and agrees rectifying measures

Liverpool City Council has committed to draw up a new code of conduct for all its members in "connection with dealing with planning matters" and to review its developer contributions policy after accepting the findings of a government-commissioned report that found numerous failures in its planning and regeneration functions.

by Gavin McEwan
The city council-owned Cunard Building on Liverpool's waterfront - image: Getty
The city council-owned Cunard Building on Liverpool's waterfront - image: Getty

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.