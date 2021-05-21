Union says inspector members are concerned about PINS' shift to virtual working

Planning inspectors who are members of the Prospect union are "concerned" about the Planning Inspectorate's (PINS) intentions to shift to a more virtual system, arguing that such moves are being taken forward without proper consultation and are out of step with their wishes, a statement from the union has said.

by Michael Donnelly
PINS: Union flags members' discontent over shift to virtual
