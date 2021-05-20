Why the government may have to backtrack on its proposals to grant permission through local plans
The government set out radical proposals to change local plans so they automatically confer outline permission on certain kinds of development in specific places. But the vaguely worded Queen’s Speech, a rash of local election losses in its South-East heartlands and immediate parliamentary opposition suggest ministers may be about to retreat.
