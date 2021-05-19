Exceptions site scheme would exceed local need
A rural exception site scheme for 29 dwellings including 15 affordable and 14 open market, shop and associated works has been refused at a former horticultural nursery on the edge of a village in Cornwall for its unsuitable location, harm to the living conditions of future occupiers and harm to the scenic beauty of the AONB in which it was situated.
