Tarmac car park harmful to heritage assets
Planning permission has been refused and an enforcement notice upheld for the surfacing of a car park with tarmac at a listed farmstead in Hampshire for harm to the fabric and setting of a grade 1 listed tithe barn, used as a theatre, and setting of a nearby listed farmhouse, the historic setting of a scheduled ancient monument and the appearance and character of the surrounding conservation area.
