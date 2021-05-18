Renowned architect's design outweighs moderate harms to living conditions
Permission for two dwellings in the car park of a listed former public house, a prominent landmark in a north west London conservation area, was approved in the planning balance with the benefits to the setting of the listed building and the character and appearance of the conservation area not outweighed by the moderate harm to the living conditions of existing and future residents.
