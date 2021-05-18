Proposed nine-month limit for local plan exams will be 'hard to achieve', says PINS lead
Government proposals to introduce a nine-month limit for local plan examinations as well as limiting changes that can be made to development strategies post-submission would both help address delays in the system but achieving a faster and better process will be "hard to achieve", the Planning Inspectorate’s local plans lead has said.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.