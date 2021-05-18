Government considering levy on developers that fail to build out permissions in time, Jenrick confirms
Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has said ministers are considering introducing a levy on developers that fail to build out land with planning permission within a certain time limit, as he promised that the government's proposed planning changes would "put an end to the big building firms’ monopoly".
