“You’re on mute”: the end of virtual meetings for local authorities

In their recent High Court judgment, Dame Victoria Sharp, president of the Queen's Bench Division, and Mr Justice Chamberlain called time on remote local authority meetings, bringing an end to a period in which virtual meetings made sure the planning system didn’t grind to a halt.

From May 7 2021, stipulations for planning committee meetings include:

meetings taking place at a single, specified geographical location

“attending” a meeting means physically going to it

being "present" at such a meeting involves physical presence at that location

Given that the law on local authority meetings derives from an Act of Parliament dating back to a time when the pocket calculator represented the cutting edge of digital technology, the Court’s conclusion that fresh legislation needs to authorise virtual meetings is unsurprising.

But what did come as a surprise was the government’s response to the judgement – rather than falling in line with the devolved administrations in Wales and Scotland and legislating for the possibility of remote meetings, Westminster was more circumspect and opted to consider consultation responses resulting from a call for evidence before contemplating a change in the law.

In support of his decision not to act expeditiously, local government minister Luke Hall pointed to “the significant impact it would have on the government’s legislative programme, which is already under severe pressure in these unprecedented times” and, in addition, “…the excellent progress that has been made on our vaccination programme and the announcement of the government’s roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions.”

According to the call for evidence, one of the advantages of face-to-face meetings is the ability of members to talk informally. On the face of it, this is a curious statement. Informal discussions on planning matters have an unfortunate habit of coming back to haunt planning authorities in the context of court proceedings that allege predetermination by decision-makers, particularly where there is no reliable record of what was said.

One advantage of remote meetings is that it is clear who is saying what and to whom, so promoting transparent decision-making and helping to insulate members of planning committees against allegations of apparent bias.

Hybrid heroes

The government’s reticence to proceed quickly with primary legislation is also at odds with one of the planning white paper’s less contentious policy aims of making more effective use of digital technology to engage communities and improve the planning process.

While it is essential that any changes to the decision-making process do not restrict public participation and are compatible with the rights to participate in environmental decision-making enshrined in the Aarhus Convention, a hybrid approach has distinct advantages.

At one end of the spectrum, some matters are important or controversial enough to justify a face-to-face meeting, perhaps involving a single-item agenda. At the other end, more routine decisions lend themselves more to a virtual approach. What method works is best left to the local authority to decide.

The consultation document refers to a number of potential shortcomings when it comes to public participation in remote meetings, including a reduced ability for local residents to speak or ask questions, difficulties in reading documents online compared to a physical format and restrictions when it comes to debate.

But it’s true to say that the face-to face format also has its limitations: some planning committee meetings are held in antiquated and uncomfortable meeting rooms and can prove an intimidating environment for participants, even for those who are used to public speaking for instance. And with many former technophobes now far more comfortable with using a variety of communication platforms and more adept at getting their points across effectively in a virtual environment, this decision may be seen by many as rash and regressive.

While progress towards easing the lockdown remains encouraging, concerns about the prospect of returning to crowded committee rooms may discourage attendance by the public for some time, which could lead to other issues for local authorities to overcome.

Given all of this, a return to a pre-pandemic system requiring the physical presence of all participants seems like an unnecessary and retrograde step and willingly ignores the advancements we have all made in using virtual media this last year.

In not being seen to embrace change and modernise, the government risks accusations of being tone deaf to what is going on elsewhere in society. Or should that be ‘on mute’?

Bob Pritchard

Legal director – Shoosmiths

Bob.Pritchard@shoosmiths.co.uk