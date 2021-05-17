Jenrick announces PINS and planning policy heritage review in wake of Whitechapel Bell Foundry consent
The housing secretary has commissioned a review into how the Planning Inspectorate (PINS) and planning policy "considers and defends heritage" in the wake of a controversial government decision last week that granted consent for the redevelopment of a Grade II-listed historic former foundry in London into a mixed-use hotel scheme.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.