Consultation proposes removing PD rights for some leisure uses and easing casino conversions
Many properties falling under the former assembly and leisure use class D2 - including cinemas, community halls and swimming pools - are set to have permitted development rights (PD) allowing them to change to other uses removed, a government consultation has proposed, while casinos and betting shops would find it easier to convert to other town centre uses.
