Hotel scheme judged to conserve listed building
The secretary of state approved a called-in application to build a 103-bedroom hotel linked to a listed former church bell foundry in a central London conservation area and repurpose the foundry, ruling that the heritage benefits alone outweighed only limited harm to the listed building and there was no need to also balance this against wider public benefits of the scheme.
