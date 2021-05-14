Junior minister approves east London bell foundry revamp following Pincher refusal error
A junior minister has approved plans to redevelop a Grade II-listed historic former foundry in Whitechapel into a mixed-use scheme containing new work spaces and a cafe, after prior warnings from legal experts that the secretary of state's involvement in the decision could raise judicial review risks following a ministerial error.
