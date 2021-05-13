How councils are handling the return to face-to-face planning committees

As councils "reluctantly" return to holding physical planning committees that allow public attendance in light of recent court rulings, many face a logistical headache in organising lawful meetings that comply with current Covid restrictions. This has resulted in some authorities postponing meetings this month, observers say, while others seek bigger accommodation or are even using marshalls and ticketing systems.

by Ben Kochan
Face-to-face meetings have now resumed
