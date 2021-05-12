High Court ruling restricts councils’ use of ‘catch-all’ injunctions against travellers
A landmark High Court ruling is set to greatly restrict local authorities’ use of open-ended injunctions against unlawful traveller sites that prevent unspecified persons from setting up camp across whole administrative areas, after a judge ruled that such measures must in future be "targeted" and "justified by evidence".
