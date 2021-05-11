Secretary of state approves special needs school despite local objection
The secretary of state has agreed with his inspector and approved a special educational needs school, associated multi-use games area and open space at an allocated site in south-west London, in a recovered appeal for his own determination, with no harm found to highway safety either operationally or during construction in terms of parking provision and local traffic impact.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.