NPPF policy on considering green belt 'special circumstances' is 'not a mathematical exercise', High Court rules
The High Court has backed a planning inspector's consideration of the "very special circumstances" necessary to allow inappropriate green belt development in granting permission for a traveller camp, after a judge concluded that the NPPF's policy on the issue is "guidance" and does not require "a particular mathematical exercise".
