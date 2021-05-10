NPPF policy on considering green belt 'special circumstances' is 'not a mathematical exercise', High Court rules

The High Court has backed a planning inspector's consideration of the "very special circumstances" necessary to allow inappropriate green belt development in granting permission for a traveller camp, after a judge concluded that the NPPF's policy on the issue is "guidance" and does not require "a particular mathematical exercise".

by Court reporter
The Royal Courts of Justice - image: Ronnie Macdonald (CC BY 2.0)
The Royal Courts of Justice - image: Ronnie Macdonald (CC BY 2.0)

