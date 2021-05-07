Additional flat storeys win prior approval despite valid local objection
An inspector confirmed a Worcestershire council had been correct to take into account public opinion in deciding a prior approval application for the addition of two storeys on a block of flats to provide 10 additional dwellings and rejected the appellant’s cost application claim that the council had been swayed into a refusal.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.