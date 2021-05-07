Members' petition calls for overhaul of City of London planning committee due to 'conflicts of interest' and ‘bad decisions’
Four City of London councillors have launched a petition accusing the corporation's planning committee of a series of "bad planning decisions" caused by "conflicts of interest" that has resulted in consents for "ever taller buildings which blight neighbouring properties and degrade heritage assets".
