Why an inspector's refusal of tiny permitted development flats on size grounds sets a precedent for decision-makers

A planning inspector's dismissal of plans to convert a chip ship into three tiny flats under permitted development (PD) rights because they would be too small to constitute housing is the first refusal on such grounds at appeal, say experts. The case, they say, sets a precedent that should in future help councils to reject similarly under-sized housing plans.

by Ben Kochan
The Planning Inspectorate headquarters in Bristol
The Planning Inspectorate headquarters in Bristol

