The planning measures we can expect in next week's Queen's Speech

The announcement of a new planning bill to implement some of the key proposals in last summer’s planning white paper is expected to feature in the Queen's Speech next week, according to reports. However, observers believe the housing ministry will struggle to develop the necessary details so that the bill is ready for publication later this year and are sceptical that the proposed new infrastructure levy will be included in it.

by David Blackman
The previous Queen's Speech in December 2019 - image: Getty
The previous Queen's Speech in December 2019 - image: Getty

