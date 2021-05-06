Green light for Homes England-backed 700-home mixed-use scheme in Basildon
Plans for a large mixed-use scheme in Basildon comprising 700 homes and 25,000 square metres of employment space have been approved after officers advised that the proposal would provide "much needed residential development" in a "sustainable urban location" and the council could not demonstrate a five-year land housing supply.
