Pattern of care provision marks material change from dwelling
An Ofsted registered dwelling for use as a C3(b) dwelling to be occupied by one child and two staff at any one time in open countryside in Lancashire has been refused a certificate of lawful use as the inspector held the change of use from a dwelling would constitute a material change of use to a residential institution under C2.
