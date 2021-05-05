Officer was right to deem site separated by road as ‘immediately adjoining' existing settlement, High Court rules
A legal dispute over whether a proposed development separated from a Cornish hamlet by a road was on land "immediately adjoining" the settlement has been resolved at the High Court in a developer's favour, after a judge ruled that the phrase in question could mean "next to" and "very near".
