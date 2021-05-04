Industrial proposal does not constitute business expansion

The erection of eight industrial units comprising light industrial, general industrial and storage units on agricultural land in open countryside at the edge of a Lancashire town were refused for their inaccessible location, harm to the appearance and character of the area, and unacceptable flood risk and insufficient surface water drainage system.

