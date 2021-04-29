The areas where groups opposing planned development are most likely to gain influence in the local elections
Councils in Essex, Surrey and the West Midlands are among the places where parties campaigning against development plans may gain seats in the upcoming local elections, experts predict. However, some suspect that such groups may not fare as well as they did in 2019 due to greater government popularity and the impact of Covid-19.
