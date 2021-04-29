The areas where anti-development groups are most likely to gain influence in next week's local elections

Councils in Essex, Surrey and the West Midlands are among the places where parties campaigning against development plans may gain seats in the upcoming local elections, experts predict. However, some suspect that such groups may not fare as well as they did in 2019 due to greater support for the government and the impact of Covid-19.

by Joey Gardiner
Polls a chance for voters to vent their displeasure - image: Getty
Polls a chance for voters to vent their displeasure - image: Getty

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.