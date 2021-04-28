Housing delivery test ‘toothless in vast majority of cases’, consultancy research finds

The government's housing delivery test (HDT) is "in the vast majority of cases, toothless", according to new research, which found that there was only one authority among the 55 penalised earlier this year where the policy would have "a significant impact in terms of housing delivery", partly due to most of the other councils already lacking the required five year housing land supply.

by Michael Donnelly