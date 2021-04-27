Financial contribution assists in mitigating town centre impact
A proposal involving a Lidl supermarket together with two other retail units and a drive-through restaurant would not harm the vitality and viability of a Cornish town centre, a proposed financial package offered by the appellant judged likely to offset the trading effects. However, an inspector nonetheless concluded that it would not accord with the council’s strategic-wide policy for future growth and would adversely affect the character of the area.
