Inspector approves 373 homes on unallocated open countryside despite adopted neighbourhood plan

An inspector has given the go-ahead to 373 homes on unallocated open countryside near an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) in Paignton, Devon, after finding that the council could not demonstrate a three-year housing land supply and therefore policies resisting the proposal in the adopted local and neighbourhood plans were rendered out of date.

by Ellie Kahn