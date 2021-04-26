Consultation (England) Direction 2021 and Arrangements for handling heritage applications Direction 2021 and Demolition – Description of Buildings) Direction 2021

Several directions related to statues have been issued one of which has added “commemorative object development” to the kinds of development on which local planning authorities in England must consult the secretary of state before granting planning permission - a category that already includes developments on green belt land, within World Heritage Sites, on playing fields and in flood risk areas.

